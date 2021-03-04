FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million.

NYSE FSKR opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

