Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 384,603 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,211,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $106,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

