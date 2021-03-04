Hancock Whitney Corp Has $497,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

