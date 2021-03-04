Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 222,161 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 222,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $93,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

