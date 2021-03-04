Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

