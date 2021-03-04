Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 39.4% in February

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

