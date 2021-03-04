National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

