Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $19.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

