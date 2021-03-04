Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Securitas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Securitas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.