OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

