Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

