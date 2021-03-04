Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Athenex in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Athenex has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

