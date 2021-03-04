LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE:LH opened at $239.92 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

