Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $314.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.18 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.