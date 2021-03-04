Bessemer Group Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.51 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

