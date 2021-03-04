Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
