Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.