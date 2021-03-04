Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.