Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 24th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

