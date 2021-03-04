Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 24th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of ECF stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
