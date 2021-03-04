Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

