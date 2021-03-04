Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 30th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.02.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

