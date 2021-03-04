Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 30th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.02.
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
