Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 203,967 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

