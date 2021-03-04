Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.23 ($69.68).

ETR 1COV opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €62.62 ($73.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

