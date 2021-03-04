NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

