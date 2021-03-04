Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 125,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.