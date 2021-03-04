Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

FIVN stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,059 shares of company stock worth $13,819,034. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.