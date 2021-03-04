Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

