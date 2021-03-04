Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.46.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
