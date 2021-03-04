Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO Jean-Briac Perrette Sells 93,342 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $61.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

