AXA’s (AXAHY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

