B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

