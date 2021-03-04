Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,637.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $331,463.88 and $34,637.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.74 or 0.03158291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,543,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,514,476 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

