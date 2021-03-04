Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 18,786 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 265.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

