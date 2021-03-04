Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,174,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 410,429 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

