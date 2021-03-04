Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.