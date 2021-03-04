Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 140 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $227.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.79, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

