Hancock Whitney Corp Has $590,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 313.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

TPX stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

