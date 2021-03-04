Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

