Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

