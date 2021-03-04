Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

