Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

KOPN opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

