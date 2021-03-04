B. Riley Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Buy

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:UBA opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

