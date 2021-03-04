ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

NYSE:NOW opened at $516.00 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

