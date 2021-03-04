Bank of America Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Underperform

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $208.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.98. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Saia by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.