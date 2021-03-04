ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s current price.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $871.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

