William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $416.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.