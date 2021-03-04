10,725 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KCG upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.