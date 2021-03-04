Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GDOT opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.
In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,188. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
