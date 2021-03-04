Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,188. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

