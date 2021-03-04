Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €4.99 ($5.87) and traded as high as €5.59 ($6.58). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.46 ($6.42), with a volume of 4,806,969 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.00.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

