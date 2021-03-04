St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $357.53

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.53 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 398.75 ($5.21). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 330,134 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £926.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

