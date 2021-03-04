Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,575.24

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,575.24 ($20.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,582 ($20.67). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,568 ($20.49), with a volume of 56,488 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £979.02 million and a PE ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,577.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,574.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.