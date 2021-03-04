Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GMDMF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

